trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Trading Up 17.7%

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) was up 17.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.28 and last traded at $5.18. Approximately 11,867,202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 5,265,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRVG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on trivago from $2.20 to $2.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on trivago from $2.30 to $2.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded trivago from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.13.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average of $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.82.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $38.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.64 million. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 62.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that trivago will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRVG. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in trivago by 73.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 67,912 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in trivago by 242.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 44,827 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of trivago during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of trivago by 248,659.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 746,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 745,979 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of trivago by 815.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 177,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages.

