Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Receives C$130.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$130.63.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSU shares. Raymond James raised shares of Trisura Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$100.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$161.00 to C$177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$110.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$110.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

TSU stock traded up C$2.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$118.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,057. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 35.40. Trisura Group has a 12 month low of C$34.00 and a 12 month high of C$129.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$111.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$92.31.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$69.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$47.93 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Trisura Group will post 5.6100007 earnings per share for the current year.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.