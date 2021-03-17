TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of TriState Capital from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSC opened at $24.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average of $17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. TriState Capital has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.24 million, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 2.10.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. TriState Capital had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $50.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that TriState Capital will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in TriState Capital by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 517.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.