Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Receives $37.72 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.72.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TCOM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. HSBC upgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

NASDAQ:TCOM traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,044,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.45. Trip.com Group has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $45.08.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,360,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331,750 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,324,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,222,000 after buying an additional 6,683,151 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,924,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,787,000 after buying an additional 698,027 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,526,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,141,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,070,000 after acquiring an additional 228,269 shares in the last quarter.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

