Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) Shares Gap Up to $1.15

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at C$1.15, but opened at C$1.25. Trillium Gold Mines shares last traded at C$1.25, with a volume of 2,660 shares.

The firm has a market cap of C$43.09 million and a P/E ratio of -3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 16.45 and a current ratio of 17.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.57.

About Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM)

Trillium Gold Mines Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario.

