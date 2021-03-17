Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.56

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.56 and traded as high as C$12.43. Tricon Residential shares last traded at C$12.36, with a volume of 464,019 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TCN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective (up from C$13.50) on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.47.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.56.

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

