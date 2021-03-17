Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.50 ($1.26), but opened at GBX 101 ($1.32). Tribal Group shares last traded at GBX 104 ($1.36), with a volume of 59,794 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Tribal Group’s previous dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 1.19%.

Get Tribal Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of £214.09 million and a PE ratio of -68.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 92.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 76.74.

Tribal Group plc provides education related systems and solutions, and educational consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Student Management Systems (SMS), i-graduate, and Quality Assurance Solutions (QAS).

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Tribal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.