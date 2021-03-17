Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tri Pointe Homes has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.71.
Shares of TPH stock opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $22.17. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.30.
In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $1,279,001.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,620.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $264,828.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,115 shares of company stock worth $1,686,268 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth $37,862,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,933 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 11.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,976,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,875,000 after purchasing an additional 729,462 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $9,284,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 34.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,006,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,401,000 after acquiring an additional 509,367 shares in the last quarter.
About Tri Pointe Homes
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.
