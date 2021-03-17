Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tri Pointe Homes has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.71.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Shares of TPH stock opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $22.17. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.30.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $1,279,001.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,620.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $264,828.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,115 shares of company stock worth $1,686,268 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth $37,862,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,933 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 11.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,976,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,875,000 after purchasing an additional 729,462 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $9,284,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 34.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,006,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,401,000 after acquiring an additional 509,367 shares in the last quarter.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.