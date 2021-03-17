Trexquant Investment LP Trims Holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 86.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,646 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $563,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 11,991 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $1,055,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $784,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 285.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tupperware Brands news, insider Patricio Cuesta purchased 3,000 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.79 per share, with a total value of $83,370.00. Also, CFO Cassandra Harris purchased 2,000 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,249 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,463.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 47,487 shares of company stock worth $1,179,318 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

TUP opened at $27.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.94 and a beta of 3.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.53. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $489.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.00 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. Tupperware Brands’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

