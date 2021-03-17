Trexquant Investment LP Invests $367,000 in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,312,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $489,636,000 after acquiring an additional 116,125 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 447,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,764,000 after buying an additional 16,291 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 262,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,640,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 234,042 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,545,000 after buying an additional 50,895 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 181,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,462,000 after buying an additional 19,386 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UniFirst alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on UNF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded UniFirst from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.67.

UNF stock opened at $232.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 1.03. UniFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $121.89 and a 52-week high of $258.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.27.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The textile maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $446.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.79 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.25%. Equities research analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.03%.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.