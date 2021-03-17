Trexquant Investment LP Decreases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 91.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,144 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 70,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,587,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on NOW. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $579.69.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total value of $1,008,774.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total value of $393,530.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,959 shares of company stock valued at $26,293,485. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NOW opened at $498.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $97.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.36, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $238.93 and a one year high of $598.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $545.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $518.69.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.