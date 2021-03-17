Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 12,854 Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 456.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Origin Bancorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Origin Bancorp by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Origin Bancorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Origin Bancorp by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $41.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.04 and its 200-day moving average is $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The firm has a market cap of $986.01 million, a P/E ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OBNK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Origin Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.90.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans.

