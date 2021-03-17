Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Holdings in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in nLIGHT by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in nLIGHT in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in nLIGHT by 251.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in nLIGHT during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LASR opened at $34.33 on Wednesday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.68 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.30.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $65.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.80 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. Analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other nLIGHT news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $1,612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $283,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,662 shares of company stock worth $6,138,009 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.