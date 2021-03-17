Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 49,174 Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.05% of Harmonic as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Harmonic by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 657,362 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 150,922 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Harmonic by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 637,531 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 181,649 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harmonic alerts:

In related news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 59,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $474,374.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 476,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 97,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $773,381.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 288,314 shares of company stock worth $2,280,898. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HLIT shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.53.

HLIT opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. Harmonic Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.90. The stock has a market cap of $844.09 million, a P/E ratio of -21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $131.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.28 million. Research analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.