Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

Get Trevena alerts:

Shares of TRVN stock opened at $2.09 on Monday. Trevena has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.68. The stock has a market cap of $337.06 million, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.39.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Trevena will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRVN. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Trevena by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 295,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 170,200 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Trevena in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Trevena in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trevena by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Trevena by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 48,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.