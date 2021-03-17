Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Travelzoo posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full-year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Travelzoo.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TZOO. Barrington Research raised Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Travelzoo stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.09. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $17.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Travelzoo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 165,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Travelzoo by 13.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Travelzoo by 7.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 88,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Travelzoo by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 6,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Travelzoo by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 9,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

