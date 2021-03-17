TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) COO Jorge Valladares Sells 10,000 Shares

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) COO Jorge Valladares sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.00, for a total value of $6,150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,915,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TDG opened at $606.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.72, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $200.06 and a 12 month high of $626.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $586.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $556.65.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,493,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,149,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 160,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $99,057,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $560.00 to $710.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.06.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

