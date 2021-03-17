Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Price Target Raised to $7.50

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their target price on Transat A.T. from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Transat A.T. from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Get Transat A.T. alerts:

TRZBF stock opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. Transat A.T. has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.93.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.