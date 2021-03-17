Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Cut to “Hold” at Panmure Gordon

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) was downgraded by research analysts at Panmure Gordon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TNLIF. Barclays cut Trainline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of TNLIF stock opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96. Trainline has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $5.73.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

