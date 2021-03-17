Traders Purchase Large Volume of Cincinnati Financial Call Options (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 3,920 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 820% compared to the average daily volume of 426 call options.

Shares of CINF opened at $106.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.48. Cincinnati Financial has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $108.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.59.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,131,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $717,531,000 after buying an additional 545,256 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,110,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,970,000 after purchasing an additional 739,370 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 151.1% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,064,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $704,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852,298 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,373,000 after purchasing an additional 38,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,863,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

