Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV)

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 1,799 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,185% compared to the typical daily volume of 140 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADV. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of ADV stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. Advantage Solutions has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $13.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.75.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides promotions agency services to clients worldwide. It offers sales agency, marketing agency, technology agency, retail agency, international, and business services. Advantage Solutions Inc was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc in March 2016.

