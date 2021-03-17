Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Townsquare Media had a negative return on equity of 64.93% and a negative net margin of 43.84%.

TSQ traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.72. The stock had a trading volume of 11,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,666. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average of $6.93. Townsquare Media has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSQ shares. Noble Financial raised their target price on Townsquare Media from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised Townsquare Media from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

In other news, Director David Quick sold 1,595,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $10,209,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.