Towercrest Capital Management Takes $248,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Towercrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.83.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $88.58. The stock had a trading volume of 35,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,690,814. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.72 and a 200 day moving average of $80.19. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $88.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

