Towercrest Capital Management Has $28.59 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Towercrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 510,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.4% of Towercrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $28,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SCHZ traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.81. 6,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,638. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.91 and a 200 day moving average of $55.69. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $56.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.