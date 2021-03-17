Towercrest Capital Management Buys 27,536 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Towercrest Capital Management boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,536 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Towercrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Towercrest Capital Management owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $9,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stringer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stringer Asset Management LLC now owns 281,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,687,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 134,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 10,603 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 590.9% in the 3rd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 143,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 122,933 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 221.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 25,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $506,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $29.58. The company had a trading volume of 58,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,211. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $31.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.17 and a 200-day moving average of $30.59.

