Towercrest Capital Management Acquires 1,880 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Towercrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 433,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,671,000 after acquiring an additional 257,597 shares in the last quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,580,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 426,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,756,000 after purchasing an additional 165,699 shares during the period. Northern Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $20,717,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 190.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 237,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,498,000 after purchasing an additional 155,655 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $1.25 on Wednesday, hitting $129.47. 1,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,064. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.59. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.25 and a 12 month high of $137.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

