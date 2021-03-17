Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Raised to C$33.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.71% from the stock’s current price.

TOU has been the topic of several other reports. Tudor Pickering upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$37.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 price target (up from C$25.00) on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.91.

TSE TOU opened at C$24.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of C$7.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.82. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of C$6.73 and a 1-year high of C$27.09.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.59 per share, with a total value of C$82,948.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,756,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$145,265,003.93. Insiders have acquired a total of 27,500 shares of company stock worth $529,971 over the last three months.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

