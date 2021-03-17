Tokenomy Reaches Market Cap of $9.20 Million (TEN)

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Tokenomy has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. Tokenomy has a market cap of $9.20 million and $425,984.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokenomy token can currently be bought for about $0.0460 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00052853 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00013064 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.21 or 0.00645429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00070259 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00025258 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00034105 BTC.

Tokenomy is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Tokenomy’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenomy . Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tokenomy’s official website is www.tokenomy.com

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokenomy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokenomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

