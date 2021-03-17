TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Short Interest Update

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 570,500 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the February 11th total of 712,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,077,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TLLTF shares. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on shares of TILT in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of TILT to $1.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLLTF opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38. TILT has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.75.

TILT Holdings Inc, a vertically-integrated technology and infrastructure company, provides various products and services across the cannabis industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Cannabis, Technology and Infrastructure, Distribution, Accessories, and Other.

