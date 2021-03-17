THORChain (RUNE) Price Hits $5.51 on Major Exchanges

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $1.31 billion and $29.62 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.51 or 0.00009896 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.85 or 0.00455565 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00064201 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00058381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.79 or 0.00125241 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00072762 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.81 or 0.00561371 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000510 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 238,275,761 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

