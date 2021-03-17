TheStreet Lowers Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) to C

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $31.79 to $28.28 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.91.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $20.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.34. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $31.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 100.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

