Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Short Interest Update

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 448,100 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the February 11th total of 314,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, SVP Der Salm Johannes Rene Van sold 3,612 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $73,359.72. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THR. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Thermon Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 281,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Thermon Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $521,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

THR stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,575. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.78. Thermon Group has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $22.61. The stock has a market cap of $684.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,955.04 and a beta of 1.54.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Thermon Group had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.87%. Equities analysts expect that Thermon Group will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Thermon Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.