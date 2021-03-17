Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Holdings Lowered by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 79,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,900,000 after buying an additional 31,579 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 215,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.35.

TMO stock opened at $446.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $477.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $467.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

