Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ: TBPH) in the last few weeks:

3/8/2021 – Theravance Biopharma had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Theravance Biopharma had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $35.00 to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Theravance Biopharma had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Theravance Biopharma had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $35.00 to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/18/2021 – Theravance Biopharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Theravance has a collaboration agreement with Mylan for the development and marketing of Yupelri, its nebulized therapy for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Yupelri has been witnessing a strong sales uptake since its launch in early 2019. Moreover, the company’s collaboration agreements with Janssen are a source of regular funds. Theravance's pipeline programs target highly competitive therapeutic areas and are progressing well. However, any partnership or agreement termination might be a huge setback for the company. Further, its heavy dependence on Yupelri for profit-sharing revenues is a persistent concern. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

NASDAQ TBPH opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $31.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.04.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 8,829 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 343,679 shares in the company, valued at $6,873,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 90,026 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 18.3% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 74.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 17,316 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 9.2% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

