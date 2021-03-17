Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ: TBPH) in the last few weeks:
- 3/8/2021 – Theravance Biopharma had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2021 – Theravance Biopharma had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $35.00 to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2021 – Theravance Biopharma had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2021 – Theravance Biopharma had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $35.00 to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/18/2021 – Theravance Biopharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Theravance has a collaboration agreement with Mylan for the development and marketing of Yupelri, its nebulized therapy for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Yupelri has been witnessing a strong sales uptake since its launch in early 2019. Moreover, the company’s collaboration agreements with Janssen are a source of regular funds. Theravance's pipeline programs target highly competitive therapeutic areas and are progressing well. However, any partnership or agreement termination might be a huge setback for the company. Further, its heavy dependence on Yupelri for profit-sharing revenues is a persistent concern. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past year.”
NASDAQ TBPH opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $31.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.04.
Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 90,026 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 18.3% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 74.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 17,316 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 9.2% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.
Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
