The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Increased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,872 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 247,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.15. The stock had a trading volume of 289,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,945,035. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $348.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.16, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total value of $328,926.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,510,124.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,405,919 shares of company stock valued at $257,864,563 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.