The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is Godsey & Gibb Associates’ 2nd Largest Position

Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,881 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for 3.1% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $22,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after buying an additional 247,593 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS traded down $1.73 on Wednesday, hitting $192.51. The company had a trading volume of 254,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,945,035. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.04. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $349.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,232. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,405,919 shares of company stock worth $257,864,563 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

