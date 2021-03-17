The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG) Announces Dividend of GBX 12.75

The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.75 ($0.17) per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of UTG stock opened at GBX 1,006 ($13.14) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.85, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.21. The Unite Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 577 ($7.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,129 ($14.75). The company has a market capitalization of £4.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 974.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 966.21.

Get The Unite Group alerts:

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 994.29 ($12.99).

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for The Unite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Unite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.