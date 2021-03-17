The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by New Vernon Investment Management LLC

New Vernon Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 812.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,826 shares during the period. The Travelers Companies comprises 8.3% of New Vernon Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. New Vernon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 152,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,439,000 after purchasing an additional 10,165 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 265,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 19,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 11,444 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 210,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 62,201 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.42. 1,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,660. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.99 and a 52 week high of $159.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.16. The company has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

TRV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.63.

In other The Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,165.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.