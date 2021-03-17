The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) Short Interest Update

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 18,008,300 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the February 11th total of 12,340,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,624,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

The Supreme Cannabis stock opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15. The Supreme Cannabis has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.48.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPRWF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of The Supreme Cannabis from $0.20 to $0.55 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Supreme Cannabis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc engages in the production of medical cannabis products in Canada. The company was formerly known as Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc and changed its name to The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc in December 2017. The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

