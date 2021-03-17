The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,210 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Southern from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Southern in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

The Southern stock opened at $61.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.72. The company has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,033,747. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $454,000 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

