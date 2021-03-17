The Siam Cement Public (OTCMKTS:SCVPY) Trading 1.4% Higher

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPY) shares traded up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00. 340 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Siam Cement Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Get The Siam Cement Public alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.88.

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in cement, building materials, chemicals, packaging, and investment businesses in Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, China, and internationally. The company operates through Cement-Building Materials Business, Chemicals Business, Packaging Business, and Other segments.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for The Siam Cement Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Siam Cement Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.