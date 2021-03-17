The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,045,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563,946 shares during the period. The RealReal accounts for about 0.9% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 2.31% of The RealReal worth $39,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of The RealReal by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 868,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,979,000 after purchasing an additional 158,555 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the 4th quarter worth about $731,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the 4th quarter worth about $11,119,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the 4th quarter worth about $610,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The RealReal by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 99,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 41,258 shares during the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The RealReal from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The RealReal from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of The RealReal from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.01. The company had a trading volume of 22,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 3.33. The RealReal, Inc. has a one year low of $5.21 and a one year high of $30.22.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $84.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.89 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 48.99% and a negative net margin of 46.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The RealReal news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 5,000 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 19,012 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $532,906.36. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 553,256 shares of company stock valued at $13,001,642. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

