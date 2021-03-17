The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,270,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,776 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.34% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $179,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIG. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $145.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.65. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $145.63.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.