The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 367,681 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,026,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 367,681 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $238,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,245,000 after buying an additional 6,667,145 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,637 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,473,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,738 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,002,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $890,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $226.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.63. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $169.95 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $18.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

