The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,074,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021,713 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $216,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,651,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $327,307,000 after buying an additional 452,855 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,031,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $313,419,000 after buying an additional 1,131,774 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,795,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $210,732,000 after buying an additional 516,834 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 228.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,293,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $151,371,000 after buying an additional 4,380,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,172,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,265,000 after buying an additional 1,433,871 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $32.64. The firm has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.39 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.47.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.3712 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 57.71%.

CNQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Desjardins raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.37.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

