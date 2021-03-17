The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $193.82 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,302,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 227,360 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $193,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 35,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 373,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,604,000 after buying an additional 94,801 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $719,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $2,351,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.07.

NYSE GD opened at $175.32 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $177.02. The stock has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

