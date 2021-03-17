The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,272,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,161 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.25% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $148,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,242,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,825,383,000 after buying an additional 1,183,921 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.2% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,619,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,211,000 after acquiring an additional 902,926 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,770,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 41.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,571,000 after acquiring an additional 733,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,780,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,265,000 after acquiring an additional 586,231 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $118.78 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.33 and a 1 year high of $120.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.18.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMC. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.72.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

