The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 173,851 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 731,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,851 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $259,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LMT opened at $347.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $97.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $417.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $336.62 and a 200-day moving average of $360.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.15.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

