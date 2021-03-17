The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 158,016 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 158,016 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.56% of MSCI worth $205,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,435,000 after buying an additional 359,793 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 4.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,804,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,491,000 after purchasing an additional 112,291 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 6.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,014,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,305,000 after purchasing an additional 65,110 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 604,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,962,000 after purchasing an additional 74,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 2.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 548,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSCI. UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSCI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.71.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $416.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.27 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.65 and a 52 week high of $455.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $418.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $397.22.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total value of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at $112,644,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

