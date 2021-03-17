The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 577,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,511 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Manitowoc were worth $7,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Manitowoc by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,831,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,691,000 after acquiring an additional 429,739 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 887,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after buying an additional 376,390 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the 4th quarter valued at $4,348,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,826,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after buying an additional 323,354 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter valued at $931,000. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

MTW opened at $21.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $758.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $430.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.82 million. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

